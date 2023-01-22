Metahero (HERO) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Metahero has a total market cap of $23.05 million and approximately $675,312.32 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

