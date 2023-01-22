Monero (XMR) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $175.49 or 0.00781184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.20 billion and $71.06 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,494.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00388677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00099526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.00570779 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00196012 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00208277 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,230,447 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.