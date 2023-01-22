Morgan Stanley Lowers MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $9.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $177.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

