Morgan Stanley Trims The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Target Price to $163.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE PNC opened at $154.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.