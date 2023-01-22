Morgan Stanley Upgrades The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
The GPT Group Price Performance
Shares of GPTGF opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. The GPT Group has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.78.
The GPT Group Company Profile
