Morgan Stanley Upgrades The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of GPTGF opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. The GPT Group has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

