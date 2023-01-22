Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.5% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

NASDAQ COST opened at $480.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.23 and a 200 day moving average of $501.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

