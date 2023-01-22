Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 9,884 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

BAC stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

