Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1,055.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 25.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $741.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $722.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $670.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $831.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

