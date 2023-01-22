My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Capitalization of $898,123.35

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $898,123.35 and $762,703.93 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

