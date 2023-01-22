National Bank Financial Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$220.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYDGF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $156.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.65. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services ( OTCMKTS:BYDGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $625.66 million for the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

