National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Update

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 293,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at National HealthCare

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $467,384.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $117,958.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,275.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $467,384.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,025 shares of company stock worth $734,280. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NHC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $58.76. 84,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $75.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.89%.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 110.68%.

About National HealthCare

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.