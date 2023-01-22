National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Update

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 293,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at National HealthCare
In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $467,384.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $117,958.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,275.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $467,384.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,025 shares of company stock worth $734,280. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National HealthCare Stock Performance
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.89%.
National HealthCare Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 110.68%.
About National HealthCare
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National HealthCare (NHC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.