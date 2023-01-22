Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.10%.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
