NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and approximately $373.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.57 or 0.00011305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00078577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00025463 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 848,840,181 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 848,445,596 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.3805549 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $225,656,666.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

