NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Short Interest Up 27.9% in December

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,257,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 72,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,423. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $23.78.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

