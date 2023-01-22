Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neovasc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Neovasc Stock Performance

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Neovasc

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.18). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 1,077.37%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Neovasc will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

