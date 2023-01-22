Neovasc (TSE:NVC) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Neovasc (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Neovasc Price Performance

Neovasc has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.78.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($3.67) by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 million.

Insider Activity

Neovasc Company Profile

In related news, Director Paul Geyer purchased 3,000 shares of Neovasc stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,697.85.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

Featured Stories

