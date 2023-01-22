Neovasc (TSE:NVC) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Neovasc (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Neovasc Price Performance
Neovasc has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.78.
Neovasc (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($3.67) by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 million.
Insider Activity
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.
