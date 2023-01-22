NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Up 20.5% in December

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 721,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 598,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 118,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.83 per share, with a total value of 1,641,247.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,825,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,246,374.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $142,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE NXDT traded up 0.36 on Friday, reaching 12.34. 140,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,569. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 10.79 and a 12 month high of 17.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of 13.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

