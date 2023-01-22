NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

Insider Activity

NIKE Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $126.62 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

