NSUR COIN (NSUR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,668.91

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $29,668.91 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

