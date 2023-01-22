NuCypher (NU) Price Tops $0.14

NuCypher (NU) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $95.85 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

