Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

ORI opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Old Republic International has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 468.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

