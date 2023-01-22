OMG Network Hits Market Capitalization of $196.80 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $196.80 million and approximately $27.75 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00006168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00078577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00059511 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00025463 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.