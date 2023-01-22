Ontology (ONT) 1-Day Volume Tops $13.49 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $174.58 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.39 or 0.07217486 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00076732 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00058439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00024526 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

