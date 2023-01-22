Optimism 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $418.70 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Optimism token can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00010385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $509.47 million and approximately $418.70 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Optimism has traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003051 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00414726 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.46 or 0.29110686 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00697889 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
