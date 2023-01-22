Osmosis Price Up 13.9% This Week (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $482.79 million and $99.73 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

