Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.24.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.8 %

PANW opened at $146.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.91 and a 200 day moving average of $165.81. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -296.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at $21,111,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

