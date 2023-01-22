PancakeSwap Market Capitalization Tops $650.00 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00016827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $650.00 million and $52.11 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 366,235,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,278,552 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

