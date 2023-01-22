Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $880.36 million and $1.42 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000991 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00012405 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000123 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
