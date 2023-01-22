PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $56.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $775.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.24 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd.

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $212,188.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,530,952.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $177,890.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,128,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,438,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $212,188.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,530,952.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,171. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

