Persistence Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Persistence has a total market cap of $93.29 million and $372,186.53 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Persistence has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00421683 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,658.20 or 0.29599028 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00660335 BTC.

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 162,527,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,027,824 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

