Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.11. 25,197,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,761,236. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

