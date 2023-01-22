PlatinX (PTX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $188.35 Million

PlatinX (PTX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, PlatinX has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and $5,250.18 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.72 or 0.00418987 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,718.82 or 0.29409768 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.24 or 0.00640125 BTC.

About PlatinX

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

