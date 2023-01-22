Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Prenetics Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Prenetics Global stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Prenetics Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prenetics Global

About Prenetics Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.