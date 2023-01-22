Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Prenetics Global Trading Up 0.6 %
Prenetics Global stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Prenetics Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.
Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prenetics Global
About Prenetics Global
Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prenetics Global (PRE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.