Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Head to Head Survey

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Principal Solar alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 2.41% 0.49% 0.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Principal Solar and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 3 7 0 2.70

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.05%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Principal Solar.

57.6% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Principal Solar has a beta of 7.93, suggesting that its share price is 693% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Principal Solar and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners $4.10 billion 1.94 -$124.00 million ($0.56) -51.43

Principal Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

(Get Rating)

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.