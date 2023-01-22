Proton 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.11 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $28.56 million and $2.11 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Proton

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,024,048,524 coins and its circulating supply is 13,960,455,444 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

