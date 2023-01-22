Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 936,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Prudential Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Prudential stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.57. 487,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,528. Prudential has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 77.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Prudential by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 573,822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prudential by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,105,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 24.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 282,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 23.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after buying an additional 248,093 shares during the period. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
