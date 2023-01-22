Quantstamp Market Capitalization Achieves $10.15 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $10.15 million and $151,332.70 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.67 or 0.00422928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,785.87 or 0.29686419 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.76 or 0.00642037 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

