QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $55.33 million and $2.42 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars.

