QUASA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $129,859.16 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $99.70 million and $129,859.16 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00050420 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00030048 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017827 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00226493 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000831 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000385 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0012275 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $128,917.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

