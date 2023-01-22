QUINT (QUINT) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

QUINT (QUINT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, QUINT has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00006785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $3.14 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00419919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.94 or 0.29475240 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00649504 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

