Raymond James Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$26.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.05.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 2.1 %

FM opened at C$30.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 billion. Analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.