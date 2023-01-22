ReddCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,599.13 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and $5,599.13 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00388450 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00030295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015226 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004618 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

