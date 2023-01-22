ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.12 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $5,626.85 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00389415 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00030877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017991 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

