Reef (REEF) Hits Market Capitalization of $68.83 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $68.83 million and approximately $35.17 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Reef Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,218,053,062 coins and its circulating supply is 21,218,125,648 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

