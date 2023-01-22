Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.33.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 170,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $946,000.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.