Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Reaches $1,754.82 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $1,754.82 or 0.07684857 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $320.27 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,000 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,737.12117223 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $8,246,923.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

