Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on RR. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.34) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 103.40 ($1.26).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.30) on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.91 ($1.98). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.75. The stock has a market cap of £8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5,330.00.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
