Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $182.53 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,576 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32,990 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Adobe worth $182,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 27.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,161 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Adobe Stock Up 4.0 %

Insider Transactions at Adobe

ADBE stock traded up $13.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.11. The company has a market capitalization of $163.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $540.46.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.