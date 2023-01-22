Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,611,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 197,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Comcast worth $107,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $39.37. 22,598,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,102,869. The firm has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

