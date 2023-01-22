Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 55,002 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Intuit worth $117,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 308.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,162,000 after acquiring an additional 517,362 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.21.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $19.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,460. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $579.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

